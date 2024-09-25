Water woes at Harmon at 370: Tenants voice concerns over management response

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A tenant at the Harmon at 370apartments, who came home to dirty water gushing out of his bathroom ceiling, is now stuck in a lease and said he isn’t being offered another unit to move to.

Juan Aguilar has lived at the complex for roughly six months, but said his experience hasn’t always been the best. Then this week, when his ceiling caved in and water started pouring into his apartment, it dampened things even more.

“You could see brown stuff coming down from the roof and the water looked like sewage water to us. It smelled horribly here for the whole day,” Aguilar said. “The floor started rising just because of all the water that was on the floor.”

The moment the ceiling started spewing water out

The flood not only damaged his belongings but also raised concerns about potential health risks, specifically for his grandmother and stepson. When he reported what happened to management, Aguilar said he was met with a dismissive attitude.

“She said it wasn’t a problem and told me to complain to the health district. If it’s not a health problem, I don't know what a health problem is anymore,” Aguilar said.

According to Aguilar, management also refused his request to switch units or break the lease, despite the water damage and a gaping hole in the ceiling that was fixed with a quick patch job.

Aguilar said the situation has left him feeling frustrated and anxious that something like this could happen again.

Tenants can report any potential health hazards to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Channel 13 reached out to the management team at the Harmon at 370 apartments for comment but have yet to hear back.