Left in the cold: Ongoing maintenance issues at Las Vegas apartment complex raise concerns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Evoq apartments in Las Vegas boast luxury and modern living, but behind closed doors, residents tell a much different story.

At least five residents contacted Channel 13 on Monday and shared their frustrations, claiming they had no hot water, power, or heat.

“We are constantly without hot water,” one resident said.

“It feels about the same in my apartment as it does outside at the moment,” another one said.

“We went without hot water for a long time. We were told hot water is an amenity,” a separate resident shared.

Our crew knocked on 25 doors. Each time, the complaints just kept coming.

“We were without power since 1 a.m.,” said a resident.

“Our unit currently has no heat and we’ve been waiting for about 2 1/2 months for them to fix it,” another one told us.

People like Joshua Barrow say these problems have persisted for well over a year. Channel 13 has been there with him to document most of it.

“The last time you were here, I went to the office afterwards and talked to them. There was a woman in there and I said to her, 'We are still having issues.' She said, ‘Yeah go to the news again and see what happens. That night our A/C went out. They tried to bribe us to not talk to you anymore,” Barrow said.

Monday’s outage pushed them and everyone else we spoke with to the breaking point.

“You wake up and it’s like you go without hot water and it’s just always something,” one resident said.

On Monday night, the Latitude property management group sent a letter to residents letting them know they are actively working to address the power outage. The team also offered to pay for a hotel where residents could temporarily stay.

Residents tell Channel 13 that this is the first time they’ve received any form of accommodation since reporting problems over a year ago.