Residents at Las Vegas apartment complex go weeks without air conditioning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures start to heat up in Las Vegas, residents at the EVOQ apartment complex, near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, said they’ve had to live in their apartments without any air conditioning for weeks.

They say the temperatures inside of their units are starting to reach anywhere between 85 to 90 degrees, and property management has yet to address the issue.

“I basically have to walk around my apartment almost completely nude,” said resident Joshua Barrow.

Barrow said he hasn’t had air conditioning since he moved in a few months ago.

“It definitely has not been the best experience,” Barrow said.

Despite numerous complaints and pleas for assistance, Barrow said the management team has been slow to respond, leaving several tenants feeling frustrated and neglected.

“It’s super frustrating because I don’t have air conditioning. I have to come outside to try and get some relief,” another tenant told Channel 13.

“I've had to install insulation in my windows. We have fans running 24/7. We can’t sleep,” Barrow said.

For now, Barrow has resorted to other temporary solutions, doing what he says he can to stay cool while hoping for a solution.

“Shame on them. Shame on them entirely,” Barrow said.

Channel 13 contacted the property management team at the Evoq apartment complex about the problem. We are still waiting on a response.

WATCH: Channel 13 visited the property last year when tenants complained of having no hot water.