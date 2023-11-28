Residents at Las Vegas apartment complex go weeks without hot water, manager offers up vacant unit for showers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents at a Las Vegas apartment complex say they are frustrated and freezing after going weeks with no hot water.

Sarah Platt is one of many residents impacted. She says it doesn’t matter which faucet she turns on in her unit, the water coming out is cold.

“In October, we went 19 days with no hot water. Now, we’re on day 16 of no hot water in November,” Platt said.

Residents at the Evoq Apartments, located near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, have received several emails from the property manager stating they "haven’t been able to diagnose the hot water issue." Instead, the management team offered up an option that isn’t sitting right with most of the people affected, "community showers" in vacant units.

“It's ridiculous. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Chase Curtis, a resident at the complex.

“I figured maybe that would be like for a day or two, so people would have a place to shower, but they came up with that in the middle of October last month and that’s been their answer this month,” Platt said.

Residents say they are hoping for a fast fix as temperatures continue to drop and frustrations are reaching their boiling point.

“I just don’t think it’s fair that you have people, not only me, but full families living here that have gone 2 months and, on top of that, the holidays without hot water,” Platt said.

“Something needs to be done. They need to be held accountable, and there needs to be some sort of consequence,” Curtis said.

Channel 13 contacted Chamberlin & Associates, the company that owns the apartment complex, on Friday afternoon, but as of Monday night, the group has not responded to our request.