Residents at Las Vegas apartment complex demand answers after weeks of A/C outages

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After enduring almost three weeks of stifling heat during record high Las Vegas temperatures, residents at a local apartment complex are breathing a sigh of relief after their air conditioning units were finally fixed.

“It died down at the very time we needed it the most,” said Joshua Barrow, a resident at the Evoq Apartments.

Barrow said he wants answers explaining why it took so long to get the air conditioning fixed in the first place.

“It hasn’t been 74 degrees here since probably the beginning of the month,” Barrow said.

That means residents at the complex, located near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue, were facing unbearable temperatures inside of their homes at a time when Las Vegas temperatures were literally breaking records and hitting highs of 120 degrees.

“You can’t get comfortable when it’s 90 plus percent humidity and 90 degrees in your apartment,” Barrow said.

It's not the first time Channel 13 met with Barrow, who first contacted us back in April for the same issue. The air conditioning was fixed after we reported what was happening, but just two months later, it was broken again.

“If the internet is considered an essential service, don’t you think A/C in the desert should be?” Barrow said.

An attorney representing the Evoq apartments sent a statement to Channel 13 saying:

“There have been a number of issues with the A/C but the management has been in pretty good contact with the residents keeping them updated and has provided portable A/C units to lots of units. My client just confirmed that all of the chillers at the property are working at 100% capacity. They are also allowing residents to continue to use the portable air conditioning units if they want to. All residents should have working air conditioning.”

“To the owner, straight up shame on you," Barrow said. "You have to do better. You have to advocate for your residents."