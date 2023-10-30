Taxicab Authority Board approves temporary Formula 1 surcharge in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Getting a ride to the Las Vegas Strip is going to get more expensive during Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Monday, the Taxicab Authority Board approved a pilot program that would put a temporary surcharge of $15 to all fares that originate or end in existing tiered flat rate zones that operate along the airport/resort corridor.

Zone 1 is from Sunset North to Tropicana and would cost $37. Zone 2 is from Tropicana North to Flamingo and would cost $41. Zone 3 is from Flamingo North to the STRAT and would cost $45.

That surcharge is scheduled to be in place from Wednesday, Nov. 15 at noon through Tuesday, Nov. 21 at noon.

According to the board's five-member panel, the surcharge was necessary to encourage "full workforce participating by permitted taxicab drivers to provide adequate services to the traveling public during the period surrounding the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix."

The board also ordered taxi companies to report data to agency staff by or before Dec. 5, 2023 regarding the total number of rides provided during the F1 surcharge period including a comparison of the ride totals during the same time period in 2022 and the breakdown of fares in those zones and fares outside of those zones. The information will be used by the board to discuss special event surcharges for future events.