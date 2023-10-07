Take a look inside the Sphere, Las Vegas' new immersive entertainment venue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere has been the talk of the town ever since the Fourth of July, when its massive LED screens first lit up the Las Vegas Strip.

Last week's grand opening only took the hype another level. Friday, we got an inside look at everything you can do in the new venue.

Walking into the Sphere, you're immersed in its mesmerizing, futuristic design.

"When audiences come into our performance bowl, we want the audience to forget that they are inside a venue in Las Vegas, Nevada," said David Dibble, the CEO of MSG Ventures.

That starts with the main entrance. There is a holographic wall, the new "Aura" humanoid robots, and even a place to test out their immersive sound system.

"It'll give you the power or sense of power that our audio system in the performance bowl can do with 16,000 speakers," Dibble said.

New content was displayed Friday night, which was the opening night of the Sphere Experience, allowing audiences to tour the atrium and watch "Postcard from Earth," a new immersive film created for the Sphere.

The Sphere Experience will be available every night that U2 doesn't perform, with tickets starting at $49. The only other time it won't be available is Nov. 15 to Nov. 19 for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.