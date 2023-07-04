Watch Now
MSG Sphere to light up for first time with 'dazzling' Fourth of July display

The MSG Sphere, or Sphere, is expected to fully illuminate for the first time with an Independence Day display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The Sphere's Exosphere is said to feature 580,000 square feet of LED lighting.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 13:55:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The MSG Sphere is expected to fully illuminate for the first time with a "dazzling" Fourth of July display on Tuesday night.

One of the newest attractions on the Las Vegas Strip, Sphere has yet to open to the public.

On Tuesday night, the Sphere's exterior, or Exosphere, "will fully light up for the first time, revealing a new global landmark to the world," a spokesperson stated in a news release.

The Independence Day display is expected to begin at 8:30 p.m. and conclude around 9:30 p.m.

Sphere's Exosphere is said to feature 580,000 square feet of LED lighting, making it the largest LED screen on Earth. The Sphere itself is also said to be the largest spherical structure in the world, standing 366 feet tall and spanning 516 feet across.

"This vivid canvas will display stunning and dynamic imagery unlike anything ever seen before — all at an unparalleled scale," the spokesperson stated.

Sphere is expected to officially open to the public in September with a series of performances by U2.

MORE: MSG Sphere announces new immersive 'Sphere Experiences' with first production, 'Postcard From Earth'

