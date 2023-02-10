MSG Sphere announces official opening date in September 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a quarterly report, Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced the official opening date of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian on Friday.

The venue is set to open in September 2023, after various announcements about the project hinted towards a general 2023 opening.

In the second quarter report, MSG Entertainment CEO James L. Dolan said, “Our fiscal second quarter results reflect ongoing operating momentum across our portfolio of live experiences. With our proposed spin-off expected to be completed by the end of March, and the anticipated opening of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas in September, we remain confident that the Company is well-positioned to drive long-term shareholder value.”

