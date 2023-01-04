MSG Sphere on Las Vegas Strip reveals new renderings ahead of 2023 opening

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New renderings of MSG Sphere on the Las Vegas Strip have been dropped on the venue's social media, including a photo on Instagram and a launch video on Twitter.

For the venue's first official post on Instagram, new renderings showed the Sphere glowing red with three red lines circling around it.

On Twitter, MSG Sphere posted a video showing various stages of the venue's construction, light displays and examples of the Sphere's "groundbreaking spatialized audio."

"Our 2023 New Year's Resolution?" the caption read. "Unveil #msgsphere, an entirely new medium that will allow audiences to see and feel entertainment like never before."

The spherical structure is 366 feet tall and the steel weighs over 700 tons, with a projected budget of $2.2 Billion.

The arena is expected to become a staple to the Las Vegas skyline as a multi-sensory platform with the capacity to seat more than 17,000 people.

