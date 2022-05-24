Watch
Crews "top off" MSG Sphere venue at the Venetian

Posted at 2:46 PM, May 24, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MSG Entertainment says they have officially completed a “key milestone” in the construction progress.

Today MSG Entertainment celebrated "topping out" the venue's steel exosphere.

The milestone marks the "completion of primary structural work on MSG Sphere."

The MSG is 366 feet tall and the steel weighs over 700-tons.

The space is set to seat over 17,000 people.

The arena is expected to become a staple to the Las Vegas skyline as a multi-sensory platform.

The MSG Sphere is set to open in Las Vegas in 2023.

