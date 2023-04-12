New MSG Sphere experiences expected to draw more valley visitors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction continues on the largest spherical structure in the world, the MSG Sphere Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, Madison Square Garden Entertainment released a new video announcing a new immersive experience that will be open to the public.

It's dubbed "Sphere Experiences".

The first show is called "Postcard From Earth" and set to open this fall.

It will utilize thousands of monitors and speakers throughout the theater.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday and MSG Entertainment tells Channel 13 that prices will start around $50.

Prepare to be transported to places both real and imagined.



The $2 billion sphere is wrapped in the biggest monitor in the world and as testing continues, many Las Vegas residents are able to spot it across the valley when it lights up the night sky.

Many tourists are still scratching their heads looking at the giant circle.

"I didn't know what it was. I had to ask our taxi driver," said Tom Howard, who is visiting from Virginia. "It looks magnificent."

"We were walking around the Strip. We looked over and we were wondering what that Sphere was and we didn't really know," said Corey E'dremont who is visiting from Canada.

E'dremont added that he would interested in seeing a show there.

"That would be a cool thing to see. Go inside the air conditioning and sit down," E'dremont said. "The interactive experience would be an awesome thing to do."

Tourism industry experts know this new form of entertainment will be a big draw.

"Look at AREA 15," Calanit Atia, president of A To Z Events, said. "From the conventioneers to the families, everybody is looking for something to do and I think this will be an amazing experience."

The Sphere Experiences will begin this fall and take place on days when there are not events.

The first concert will be U2 who are set to the take the stage later this fall.

The MSG Sphere is also looking to fill at least 3,000 jobs ahead of their September opening and said they will be holding over 30 hiring events in the valley in the coming months.