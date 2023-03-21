MSG Sphere announces hiring events for over 3000 venue jobs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The MSG Sphere is looking to hire for up to 3,000 roles within the venue ahead of its September opening date.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment announced on Tuesday morning that Sphere at The Venetian is now hiring for key venue operations roles. According to a news release, those positions will include a wide range of full and part-time opportunities, including kitchen workers, cooks, utility porters, ushers, guest service representatives, retail, security, bartenders, and more.

“Attending an event at Sphere will be an experience unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” said Raul Gutierrez, Senior Vice President and General Manager at the Sphere. “To deliver on that promise, we’ll be hiring up to 3,000 ambitious employees for our venue operations team opening Sphere – truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We look forward to meeting candidates who are passionate about providing a world-class guest experience and are excited to be part of the team redefining the future of entertainment.”

The Sphere will be holding over 30 hiring events in Las Vegas over the next several months. Qualified candidates will be contacted by a member of the Sphere recruiting team, who will invite the candidate to schedule an additional interview.

Employment offers for select roles may also be made on-site at hiring events.

Once open, it will host a wide variety of musical and visual events, including the venue's first residency with U2, which was recently announced in a Super Bowl LVII commercial.

All interested individuals should apply for their desired role at spherecareers.com.