U2's The Edge speaks about Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U2 guitarist The Edge is sharing more details about the band's residency in Las Vegas later this year.

The band is scheduled to be the first performers to take the stage at the MSG Sphere which organizers said should be ready to open by September 2023.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, The Edge was asked if that's still the plan.

"The timetable exactly is TBD because the building is still being constructed," The Edge said. "It could be later. We're waiting to hear exactly when we will get into the building."

He was also asked how long the residency will last.

"We don't know precisely. What we're hoping is that the run will end before Christmas. That's the important thing but it's a large venue," The Edge said. "It has a capacity of close to 20,000 people, depending on the configuration. Don't think about it as a traditional Vegas residency. It's not like that. It's a short run. There's still a debate about the extent of the room. We will be making an announcement pretty soon, I hope."

The band said the concert event will be called UV Achtung Baby Live at The Sphere in a commercial that aired during the Super Bowl.

Announcing U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at The Sphere. Watch the extended trailer and register for ticket information and Verified Fan access at https://t.co/GvWdke7mOZ. #U2SPHERE pic.twitter.com/I9gbj9q6Ym — U2 (@U2) February 13, 2023

The band released a statement after the commercial aired saying they need to "get back on stage and see the faces of their fans again."

However, they will be without drummer Larry Mullen Jr. who The Washington Post reported in November that he was having issues with his neck and elbows that needed surgery.

Instead, fans will see Dutch drummer Bram van den Berg who the band met through DJ Martin Garrix.

