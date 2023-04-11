MSG Sphere announces new immersive 'Sphere Experiences' with first production, 'Postcard From Earth'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The MSG Sphere announced the debut of a first-of-its-kind visual production this fall, called "Postcard from Earth."

In a news release on Tuesday, Madison Square Garden Entertainment unveiled the new production as part of a larger series of productions dubbed the "Sphere Experiences," which will become the venue's "core content category."

"Postcard from Earth" will be the first of these immersive productions and will utilize the "full breadth of the venue's 22nd-century technologies," according to the release.

Organizers say the show will offer "a unique perspective on the magnificent beauty of life on Earth." Production is currently underway on the show, and the full runtime for the experience is expected to be around 60 minutes.

“We are redefining the future of entertainment through Sphere,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment. “Sphere provides a new medium for directors, artists, and brands to create experiences that cannot be seen or told anywhere else, and Sphere Experiences are just one of the ways we will use the venue’s technologies to engage the senses and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. Postcard from Earth will set a new bar for multi-sensory storytelling possibilities, and we look forward to having audiences experience it at Sphere this fall.”

Sphere Experiences will feature collaborations specifically curated from the venue between Sphere Studios — MSG Entertainment's in-house creative and production studio — and other acclaimed storytellers.

The MSG Sphere is set to open in September 2023, and is currently hiring for multiple positions.

Tickets for Postcard from Earth will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at thespherevegas.com.