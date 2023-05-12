U2 adds eight shows at MSG Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Iconic rock band U2's engagement at the MSG Sphere is getting even longer.

On Friday, Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment Co. announced they are adding eight more performances. Officials said it was added to meet demand since they have received over a million ticket request since the shows were originally announced.

The band hasn't played since December 2019 and the band said it's time to perform again.

"We need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again," the band said in a statement. "What a unique stage they're building for us out there in the desert. We're the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level."

The Edge said he's excited because the sound will be even better since the venue isn't an arena or stadium and is purposefully built for art, film, and music.

"The beauty of Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world's most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as priority," The Edge said. "It's also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes. In short, it's a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a one-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we'd be mad not to accept the invitation."

The new dates will run through the month of December. You can see the full list of dates below:



Sept. 29

Sept. 30

Oct. 5

Oct. 7

Oct. 8

Oct. 11

Oct. 13

Oct. 14

Oct. 18

Oct. 20

Oct. 21

Oct. 25

Oct. 27

Oct. 28

Nov. 1

Nov. 3

Nov. 4

Dec. 1

Dec. 2

Dec. 6

Dec. 8

Dec. 9

Dec. 13

Dec. 15

Dec. 16

