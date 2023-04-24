Dates for inaugural shows by U2 at MSG Sphere announced: Here's how to get tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dates for "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere," the inaugural show at the new spherical concert stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, were announced Monday.

Organizers announced a slate of dates for the performances, noting tickets are expected to be in high demand for the first show at the highly anticipated new concert venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

Tickets will be available for five shows on the following dates:



Friday, September 29

Saturday, September 30

Thursday, October 5

Saturday, October 7

Sunday, October 8

Tickets, starting at $140, will be sold through Ticketmaster, organizers stated in a news release, adding that the platform's Verified Fan feature "will be used to get more tickets into the hands of fans who want to go to the show, not buyers looking to resell them."

Organizers noted tickets will reflect "all-in" pricing, meaning the "price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees."

"The larger capacity at Sphere allows for 60% of tickets to be priced under $300 and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets per show," according to event organizers.

U2.com presale

First access to tickets will be given to U2.com subscribers, starting now through Wednesday, April 26 at 7 a.m. PT.

According to organizers, "During this period, U2.com subscribers can sign into their Ticketmaster account, pick up to 3 shows and rank in order of preference, request up to 4 tickets and select the type of tickets preferred. To complete their request, fans will enter payment details and will only be charged if the request can be fulfilled." Requested will only be filled for up to one show and up to four tickets, organizers noted. Request status updates should be sent to fans via email, with a link to claim their tickets, they added.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale

Registration for the verified fan presale is open now through Ticketmaster. Those previously registered as verified fans of U2 "are automatically registered" to take part in the presale, organizers stated. Verified fan registration will close on Wednesday, April 26 at 7 a.m. PT, with the verified fan presale starting Thursday, April 27.

General sale

Any tickets remaining after the two presales will go on sale Friday, April 28 at 7 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster's site. "On sale times will vary, check the Ticketmaster listing for more information," organizers instructed.

"In an effort to help minimize resale and keep ticket prices at face value for fans," general admission tickets will be restricted from transfer, the news release states. "They may only be resold at the original purchase price." Those who purchase tickets but end up unable to attend the show were advised they would be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange.

"RED Zone" VIP tickets

Fifty tickets to experience the show from an exclusive VIP riser will be available for purchase for each of the five performances, organizers explained. Proceeds from those tickets will benefit RED, the organization co-founded by Bono to fight AIDS "and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive," according to the news release.

VIP details and experiences:

Hotel packages and VIP experiences will be available through Vibee, a music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, one of the event organizers. Available packages "may include" premium seating, hotel rooms at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, priority entry into the U2:UV Fan Portan, an immersive installatation and pop-up shop at The Venetian, limited edition U2 memorabilia, nightclub access, bespoke concierge service "and more." Citi cardholders will have special access to packages through Vibee now through May 3 at 7 p.m. PT.

“U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert," U2's Bono, The Edge and Adam stated in the news release. "We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level."