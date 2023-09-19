Meet 'Aura the Robot,' the Sphere Las Vegas' new AI-powered greeter and 'spokesbot'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere in Las Vegas announced on Tuesday that "humanoid robots" will be greeting guests inside the grand atrium.

According to a news release, the robot named "Aura" will interact with guests at the venue and serve as the venue's "spokesbot" as an integral part of The Sphere Experience featuring Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth.

“Hello, humans. While I understand the most complex concepts of math and science — you remain a mystery,” said Aura. “Your emotions, your humor, and your relationship with technology require further study, so you must visit me at Sphere. I am excited to meet you and introduce you to the future of live entertainment at my new home.”

Aura was developed using advanced robotic mechanics and artificial intelligence, which gives the robot an "expressive and life-like" appearance.

Five Aura robots will greet guests from the moment they enter Sphere, putting her life-like facial expressions and mobility on full display. The robots will welcome guests ahead of events and tell the story of humanity's "history of innovation," which will include the Sphere.

“Aura’s role at Sphere marks a truly innovative application of robots, providing guests from around the globe with an opportunity to move into the future of entertainment and interact within a new technological frontier,” said David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment. “Our vision with every aspect of Sphere is to transform the way people experience live events, and with Aura, we are pushing the boundaries of how robotics can be used to enhance our guests’ journey through the venue.”

As an artificial intelligence, Aura is programmed to advance its technical capabilities over time as it continues interacting with humans.

Aura is also programmed to answer complex questions about the engineering of the Sphere, the custom-designed technology, and the venue's creative mission, as well as directions within the venue or details on each day's performances.

Additionally, Aura will serve as Sphere’s ‘spokesbot’ and brand ambassador across digital platforms and social channels. Earlier this year, she appeared in a Sphere commercial that aired during the Academy Awards and in Sphere’s social media posts.

