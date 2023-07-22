Sphere live cam: Watch the MSG Sphere light up the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since officially debuting its nightly light shows on July 4, the MSG Sphere on the Las Vegas Strip has captured the fascination of viewers around the world.

This weekend, Channel 13's Mandalay Bay camera is trained on the Sphere so anyone can experience the unique new attraction on the Las Vegas Strip.

LIVE: SPHERE CAM

The Sphere's exterior, or Exosphere, features 580,000 square feet of LED lighting, making it the largest LED screen on Earth.

It's also said to be the largest spherical structure in the world, standing 366 feet tall and spanning 516 feet across.

One of the newest attractions on the Las Vegas Strip, Sphere has yet to officially open to the public. It's expected to open in September 2023 with a slate of inaugural performances by U2.

Production was also said to be underway on the first of the "Sphere Experiences" that will be available for viewing at the new entertainment venue.