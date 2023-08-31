New Sphere Images: Venue announces first collaboration with media artist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere will get an artist makeover through the venue's first collaboration with media artist Refik Anadol.

Venue officials said he has created art installations all over the world and has designed "an immersive digital experience" that will be showed on the Exosphere. Anadol calls them "AI Data Sculptures".

"It's so exciting to be given such an architectural and engineering marvel as a canvas," Anadol said. "This opportunity aligns perfectly with our studio's long-term mission of embedding media arts into architecture to create living architectural pieces that are in constant interaction with their environments."

Anadol said the art he and his team have created is inspired by space, nature, and urban environments. For the space images, he worked with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to use photographs taken by satellites and spacecraft, including the International Space Station and Hubble telescope. Some of the nature images used data sets from wind and gust speed as well as precipitation and air pressure, which was collected from real-time API wind sensors in Las Vegas.

"Refik Anadol's artistic approach made him the ideal artist to partner with first to showcase his incredible work using the full-scale capabilities of the Exosphere," said Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President, Band Strategy and Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment. "Through the captivating power of the Exosphere and our unwavering commitment to showcase both art and brands on Sphere's exterior, we will forever change the way artwork and commerce co-exist."

Sphere officials said the new images will premiere on Sept. 1 and will be visible for four months.