12,000-square-foot immersive fan exhibition to accompany U2's opening shows at Sphere Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U2 fans prepared to witness the band open the highly anticipated Sphere Las Vegas will have access to a 12,000-square-foot interactive exhibit at Venetian Las Vegas.

The U2 Zoo Station Fan Portal — "the ultimate hub for fans," according to organizers — is expected to open Sept. 28.

The exhibit was developed in collaboration with band members and Gavin Friday, U2's longtime creative director. It's expected to feature an Ultra Violet lounge for music and shopping, the Fly Bar for drinks and interactive art, and Zoo TV Cinema with band footage and films curated by The Edge.

"Zoo Station will serve as a centralized hub/destination for people to celebrate, congregate, shop, view exclusive U2 content, and immerse themselves in the band’s history," organizers stated in a news release.

The U2 Zoo Station Fan Portal will be open to the public daily, organizers said, with priority access and special events for those who purchased VIP tickets to U2:UV Achtung Baby Live.

Anton Corbijn Gallery: a retrospective exhibit of famed photographer Anton Corbijn’s work, featuring rotating photos and videos from across his five decades of collaboration with U2. Corbijn will personally curate the space.

U2 Pop Up Shop: featuring new, never before seen merchandise and a variety of music titles, according to organizers. A capsule collection of limited-edition products made exclusively for this experience will be available throughout the run. Additional exclusive shopping time and areas will be available for Vibee VIP pass holders and Fan Club members.

Zoo TV Cinema: Curated by The Edge, this intimate theater is open to the public and hosts five film screenings daily, including rare and unreleased concert footage from U2 shows around the world, original content including "Beyond The Tour," "A Day In The Life Of The Edge," and more. Tickets purchasing and schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

The exhibit borrows its name from the opening track on U2's 1991 album "Achtung Baby," named for a Berlin train station near where the album was recorded. Organizers say it will allow fans to experience to origins and inspirations for "Achtung Baby."

In anticipation of the Zoo Station exhibit announcement, Sphere's exterior lit up Tuesday night with what organizers say is the first ever U2:UV Achtung Baby Live content to help celebrate the announcement.

U2 previously announced it would open the new globe-shaped entertainment venue in Las Vegas with 25 shows from Sept. 29 to Dec. 16.