Las Vegas Sphere debuts 'world's largest concert-grade audio system'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Sphere in Las Vegas made international headlines earlier this month with its colorful exterior screen, but now the focus is on its industry pushing sound system.

According to Madison Square Garden, the Sphere's Immersive Sound was specifically developed for the venue's curved interior and provides attendees with individualized sound to each seat.

There are 167,000 speaker drivers, amplifiers, and processing channels. Including the world's largest loudspeaker array coming from 1,586 permanently installed loudspeakers and hundreds more mobile modules.

On Tuesday, the sound system, which is powered by the German audio company HOLOPLOT, was unveiled ahead of the building's grand opening this fall.

“Working alongside Sphere Studios on Sphere Immersive Sound has been a truly thrilling opportunity for our team – challenging us to extend the boundaries of our technology at an unparalleled scale and create a revolutionary listening experience,” said Roman Sick, CEO of HOLOPLOT.

The venue's first show will be a U2 concert. One of the band's famed members, Irish Musician who goes by The Edge, talked about Sphere.

"[It's] a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution, and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation.”

U2's first of 25 shows at Sphere will be on September 29. The band will play the shows through December 16, 2023.