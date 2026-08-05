LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The family of a Las Vegas father who police say was shot and killed after trying to stop the robbery of a flower vendor came face-to-face with the man accused of killing him during a court appearance on Tuesday.

WATCH | Senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt spoke with the family outside the courtroom:

Suspect appears in court in killing of Las Vegas man who tried to stop flower robbery

Rodger Harrison, 28, is facing charges of open murder, robbery and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit in connection with the shooting death of 36-year-old Angel Robles.

Following the hearing, Robles’ family said they want justice.

“He was just trying to help. He was just trying to help somebody and they murdered him just over some flowers, ” Robles’ sister, Irene Garcia, told Channel 13.

Documents obtained by Channel 13 provide additional detail about what investigators say led to the deadly confrontation.

Local News Family remembers father killed trying to stop flower robbery; suspect in custody Alyssa Bethencourt

According to police, Harrison stole flowers from a street vendor before attempting to leave the area.

Investigators say Robles intervened and used pepper spray. They added the encounter then became physical before Harrison pulled out a handgun and fired.

The arrest report states Harrison later told detectives he acted in self-defense.

Garcia said that claim does not change her family’s view of what happened. Garcia also rejected Harrison’s self-defense claim.

“That’s ridiculous," Garcia said. "He was committing a crime.”

Robles’ family said they do not want him to be remembered solely for the circumstances surrounding his death.

“He was a good father," Robles' wife, Darlene, said. "He shouldn’t have been taken like that. No one deserves to go out like that."

Robles’ family is now preparing for his funeral, which is expected to take place next week.

Harrison is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 1. His attorney said Tuesday that bail will be addressed in writing.