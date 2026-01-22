Student-led anti-ICE protests in Las Vegas enter second day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Building on a number of protests we first told you about on Wednesday, students in Las Vegas are marching against ICE.

The first day of protests saw hundreds of students participating in walkouts, telling us they planned to do so in protest of recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Minnesota and here in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, we're tracking at least three additional demonstrations as they unfold across the city.

A sizeable group of students from Western High School marched from their school to Meadows Mall, chanting "keep ICE off our streets."

An LVMPD source shared with us that around 50 high-schoolers were seen protesting in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, "protesting ICE and throwing items at vehicles." We are making our way to the area to learn more.

According to an Instagram message sent to Channel 13, students at Mater Academy East Campus participated in a similar walkout on Thursday.

