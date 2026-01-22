LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of students across the Clark County School District walked out of classes Wednesday to protest what they see as a nationwide crackdown on immigrants and recent ICE operations.

That includes dozens of students at Cheyenne High School.

WATCH | Students who participated in the walkout shared with me that they were proud of the turnout.

CCSD students who participated in ICE protest walkouts share why they demonstrated

"It was more than one school. It was more than one crowd. We was all out here for the sake of our people," said Charly Ros, a sophomore at Cheyenne High School. "Now we feel like we're actually doing something to help stop them from thinking that it's OK to take these kids or these grown adults. It's not OK."

Channel 13 tracked demonstrations at dozens of schools across CCSD, with each campus showing how widespread these protests were.

Students said their protests were fueled by concerns about immigration enforcement and families being separated.

"I feel like it was right and they were doing the right thing since, you know, ICE has been taking a lot of people away, and I don't feel like it's right and taking and separating families," said student Jose Cardenas. "It's bad. They should stop. It's not right taking families away and separating them, and it's good what we're doing for Hispanic rights and everybody."

Francisco Iveles, another student, expressed gratitude for the support they received from their peers and the district.

"Like I just felt like, like I can count on my friends, my classmates, in high school, and everybody. I'm happy CCSD allowed us to do that, protest our rights," Iveles said.

The Clark County School District released a statement in solidarity with students, saying it has equipped staff with instructions on what to do if any outside law enforcement comes onto school property. The district also stated that they never check on a student's immigration status.

While CCSD encourages students to be active in democracy, the district reminds them that walkouts count as an unexcused absence unless parents excuse them for the day.

Officials said the demonstrations were peaceful. Students said they aren't sure if they plan another protest but will continue to make sure their voices are heard.