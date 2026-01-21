High school students across the valley holding anti-ICE protests, LVMPD monitoring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several protests are happening around the valley, according to a recent social media post by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In a post on X, LVMPD said officers are monitoring several schools around the valley as students participate in walkouts protesting ICE activities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is monitoring several schools around the valley as students participate in walkouts protesting ICE activities.

LVMPD is also aware of several videos circulating on social media showing Department of Homeland Security officers… — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 21, 2026

North Las Vegas Police confirmed to Channel 13 that during one such walkout at Desert Rose High School, a person was hit by a vehicle. The driver is cooperating with police.

KTNV

ICE actions have recently come under fire after the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this month.

We recently spoke to a local attorney who said she's seeing a surge in detentions and clients contacting her after being picked up by ICE.

WATCH | Local attorney sees surge in ICE detentions in Southern Nevada

Southern Nevada attorney reports surge in ICE detentions amid national immigration tensions

In response to the protests, the Clark County School District released the following statement

CCSD encourages students to be active participants in democracy by taking the time to research important issues and express their opinions civilly and peacefully.



CCSD must ensure that students are safe during the school day while on campus. Nevada law requires that we report any student who does not attend or walks out of school as unexcused unless their parent or guardian excused them from school attendance for the day.



Additionally, children in Nevada are entitled to a free appropriate public education, irrespective of their immigration status. The Clark County School District does not check any student’s immigration status and is not responsible for enforcing federal immigration law.



Last year, CCSD provided protocol to school leaders in the case that any law enforcement officer or government agent appears at one of our schools. The protocol calls for CCSD staff to verify the person's identity (e.g., by asking for identification) and to ask for the reason for the visit. If there is a concern with either the identity of the officer or agent or the reason for their visit, staff is to immediately contact the Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD). Per their General Orders, CCSDPD officers are not responsible for and do not enforce federal civil immigration laws.



In 2017, the School Board of Trustees adopted a resolution reinforcing the District’s commitment to students regardless of immigration status.



This is a developing report. We will update this story as more details are made available.