Southern Nevada Water Authority heads to court over grass removal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A legal battle is brewing over the Southern Nevada Water Authority's turf removal program, with a judge issuing a temporary restraining order that pauses grass removal mandates in select communities.

Judge Anna Albertson signed off on a short-term change to the restraining order Tuesday after a three-hour hearing, putting new restrictions in place for up to 14 days. The order currently affects only communities named in the lawsuit, including areas in east Las Vegas, Summerlin and Green Valley Ranch in Henderson.

But that could change as attorneys actively seek more plaintiffs to join the complaint.

"Yes, I am thinking about seriously joining it," one resident said when asked by attorneys in the courtroom.

Attorney Sam Castor said interest in the lawsuit is growing rapidly.

"This is very frustrating to a lot of people. We've already been contacted by hundreds of people," Castor said.

He noted the unusual nature of recruiting plaintiffs during a court hearing.

"How common is it to, in the middle of a hearing turn to the gallery and ask if people want to join the lawsuit?" he was asked.

"The first time I've done it in my career," Castor said.

Sandra Holton, a Spring Valley condo owner, has witnessed grass removal and tree loss in her community firsthand.

"I put an umbrella on my balcony because the tree was right there," Holton said.

"When you buy your home, you're buying your environment too. Environmentally, it's looking barren, cheap, run down," she said.

The Water Authority appeared prepared for the legal challenge. While a spokesperson previously declined to comment on pending litigation, their legal team argued that claims about losing thousands of trees through turf removal were speculative. They pointed to a shrinking Lake Mead and looming federal cuts to Colorado River water as justification for the program.

The ban on using Colorado River water to irrigate non-functional grass takes effect in 2027. Plaintiffs argue the Water Authority's turf conversion program violates due process and property rights, and they want the program paused while the case proceeds.

Judge Albertson has given both sides until Friday to agree on terms for any pause in the program. If they cannot reach an agreement, she will decide the matter next week.

