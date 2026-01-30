Judge issues order for SNWA to pause turf removal after lawsuit claims program killed 100K trees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We first told you about a lawsuit taking aim at the Southern Nevada Water Authority last week.

The suit challenges its turf removal program, claiming it led to the death of 100,000 trees across the Las Vegas valley.

Now, we've learned a district judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the SNWA, blocking them from removing non-functioning turf.

The suit claims the agency's grass removal mandates lack proper legal and constitutional oversight.

The lawsuit argues that only 10% of trees in the Las Vegas Valley survive after grass removal and that the policies have created a "valley-wide graveyard of trees" that would take decades to recover.

In the temporary restraining order, the SNWA is now blocked from making new determinations about whether turf is "functional" or "non-functional" under Assembly Bill 356.

When we previously reached out to SNWA for comment, a spokesperson told Channel 13 that the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

