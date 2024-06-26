RTC, Inter-Con deploying 300 armed officers across Las Vegas transit system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is continuing to bump up security.

Starting on July 1, 300 armed officers will be deployed across the transit system and at all RTC transit centers.

It's part of a partnership with Inter-Con, which is RTC's new security contractor.

"You'll notice an increased security presence and stronger enforcement of fare policies and rider rules, offering peace of mind and assistance whenever needed," a press release states. "Your safety is our top priority, and we believe this partnership will significantly improve your transit experience."

According to RTC data, last year, nearly 50 million passengers rode on buses across the valley, which is a 21% increase in ridership, year-over-year. It also shows that while the number of total incidents between passengers has gone done between 2022 and 2023, the severity of the incidents have gotten worse.

RTC of Southern Nevada

Some of those incidents, in recent years, include:



RTC officials say they've been working to fix security issues through several strategies.

Last week, the agency announced they are teaming up with ZeroEyes to provide AI-based gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software at valley transit centers.

WATCH: RTC of Southern Nevada implementing new AI-based gun detection software

According to the agency, as of January 2024, they have been working on a camera improvement project and have been installing cameras on all fixed route buses. That allows contractors, RTC staff, and local law enforcement to access live camera feeds.

RTC has also launched a panic button pilot project.

The button fits in a bus operator's pocket, which allows for quicker response times if an incident happens. The agency says those buttons are being rolled out this year.

RTC of Southern Nevada

RTC officials add the agency has spent more than $33 million since 2015 on security services and upgrades.

You can learn more about RTC safety on their website.