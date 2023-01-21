Police: Woman arrested after stealing RTC bus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Regional Transportation Commission bus was the subject of a police chase early Saturday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, officers were called to the area of Durango and Fort Apache where a passenger stole an RTC bus. After a brief chase, the bus was stopped near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache Rd.

Police say there were no drivers or other passengers on board at the time.

13 Action News reached out to RTC for comment, but have not heard back. This is a developing story.