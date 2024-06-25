RTC of Southern Nevada implementing new AI-based gun detection software

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you or someone you know rides the bus, safety may be a concern.

Now, new AI-based gun detection software is being installed across transit facilities, bus yards, and RTC buildings valley-wide.

I wanted to learn more about this cutting-edge technology and its impact on passenger and staff safety.

I spoke to Gary Farley who heads to the Bonneville Transit Center every day to catch a bus. He tells he that lately, he's been worried about his daily commute.

"Right now, it is not safe at all to ride this," he explained. "One day, there was a person on the bus with a gun. Somebody got into an argument and somebody pulled out a gun and it went from there."

In an effort to improve safety, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is partnering with ZeroEyes, a security service company, to install the new software.

RTC Director of Security and Safety Operations Tom Atteberry says the AI-based software detects weapons using their existing cameras.

When a gun is spotted, images are sent to their operations center, which is staffed by trained law enforcement veterans. Alerts are sent to local law enforcement and RTC staff within seconds. Atteberry says the software recently detected this toy gun and it alerted them within seconds.

RTC of Southern Nevada

"There is a fine line between not infringing on someone's right when they have a right to carry versus someone that is acting illegally and going to do something nefarious with a firearm," Atteberry said.

He adds they have also added a panic button system for drivers to expedite responses to emergencies.

Kiara Marland has been a bus driver for two years and says the newly-implemented safety technology is a huge relief. She told me that from fights to angry passengers, she never knows what to expect.

"Every day I have to question my safety, especially on graveyard," she explained. "It's a dangerous job if you are not aware of your surroundings. It can go left real quick."

The RTC's move is another step to improve safety and making sure rides like Farley don't have to question their safety.

"Is my life going to be gone on this day or is my life going to be gone around this time," Farley said. "There is a lot of chaos on the bus."

You can learn more about RTC services here.