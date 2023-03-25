Video evidence presented to Clark County grand jury captures stabbing on RTC bus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New surveillance footage shows the moments a man stabbed another man on a Regional Transportation Commission bus on Feb. 26.

A Clark County grand jury indicted 59-year-old Aaron Cole in the murder of 30-year-old Dominique Lucas based on the evidence which shows the suspect stabbing the victim more than 30 times over the course of several minutes.

In the video, Cole and Lucas appear to get in a heated exchange. A few moments later, Cole appears to lunge at Lucas and stab him.

Lucas is then shown running to the front of the bus asking the bus driver to let him off. Cole is seen following him. Next, the video shows Cole stabbing Lucas several more times in front of the bus.

The bus driver is seen stopping at Paradise near Desert Inn Road. This is when Lucas is seen falling to the pavement once the bus entrance door opens.

The video then shows the driver using the panic button to call in law enforcement.

The entire incident from when Cole and Lucas get into an argument until the bus driver stops is about five minutes long.

Cole is in Clark County Detention Center on a no bail hold. Currently, there is no court date scheduled.

A police report reveals Cole was involved in a similar incident just a few weeks before the stabbing.

Additionally, court documents reveal Cole spent more than 20 years in Texas state prison after being convicted of attempted murder.

Lucas's family is being represented by Naqvi Injury Law. This is the statement provided:

"What started as a simple bus ride to work ended in the heart wrenching loss of Dominique Lucas’ life on February 26. His family is left devastated and searching for answers. Since new video has been shared of his final moments, Dominique’s parents and family have been forced to re-live his tragic and senseless death.The circumstances of Dominique’s passing only add to the grief that his family is facing and the pain of living without him. His parents appreciate peace and privacy as they mourn. May he rest in peace.No further statements will be made from the family at this time."