59-year-old man arrested in central Las Vegas for fatal stabbing on bus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 59-year-old man was arrested for a fatally stabbing another man on a bus late Sunday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

A man was found with apparent stab wounds in the 3500 block of Paradise Road just before 5 p.m., Metro officials stated in a news release. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers responding to the reported stabbing apprehended Aaron Cole, 59.

"Through the course of the investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives learned that the victim and Cole had been involved in a verbal dispute prior to the stabbing which took place on a bus," a public information officer stated.

Cole was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Officials did not immediately provide additional information about the victim or the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information that could aid the investigation is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.