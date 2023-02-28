Suspect in RTC bus murder released from jail two days prior

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police are investigating a murder inside a Regional Transportation Commission bus Sunday night. The suspect is identified as 59-year-old Aaron Cole.

Police responded to the scene on Paradise Road near the intersection of Desert Inn Road just before 5 p.m. This is in front of Mardi Gras Hotel.

Guests staying at the hotel told Channel 13 there were at least a dozen police cars for several hours.

"There was a guy that seemed to be hurt who was outside the bus. Then, when the rest of the police officers showed up they got him taken care of and they started taping everything off," said guest JC Rowe.

Some said because the roads were blocked off in the area, they couldn’t get to their suite rooms for several hours.

Guests at Mardi Gras hotel tell me the bus stopped right here in front of the curb. They say road closures in the area made it difficult more them to return to their suites. @KTNV https://t.co/PFuaadzJuh pic.twitter.com/foLJiA0Uh5 — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) February 27, 2023

"I've been out all day so how was I supposed to get to my hotel room?" said guest Alberto Giovannini. "There were so many police cars and it was totally inaccessible."

The scene began as an argument between two men on the bus, according to police. Police say Cole then stabbed a man to death.

"Everybody had to evacuate from the bus. Kids are crying. Passengers are freaking out. It was so bad," said passenger Tonisha Jones.

According to police records, Cole was released from Clark County Detention Center on a $3000 bail on February 24, just two days before he was arrested for murder. He had been arrested on assault and carrying a concealed weapon charges on February 16th.

Cole’s initial hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Las Vegas Justice Court but refused to attend.

Terry Richards is the president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1637, the union representing RTC workers. She said there needs to be change so RTC bus drivers and passengers are protected.

"We have been trying to get a legislature together to get transit police because we need some kind of system that can actually do something. Our security guards can't do anything," said Richards. "We need transit police, people who can actually arrest on site or remove and detain."

Richards said the union is working with RTC on a legislative bill but it is only in its beginning phases. She's encouraging the public to get involved so more lawmakers hear about this.

RTC sent this statement about the incident:

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual who lost his life yesterday. The RTC and transit operator Keolis are outraged at this senseless act of violence and do not condone violence of any kind on our transit system. As Southern Nevada’s transit authority, the RTC’s top priority is to keep our community moving safely and efficiently. The RTC and Keolis will continue to work closely with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department during its investigation."