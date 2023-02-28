RTC bus murder suspect was previously convicted of attempted murder in Texas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of stabbing a person to death on an RTC bus on Sunday was released from the Clark County Detention Center two days before the incident and he was previously convicted of attempted murder in Texas.

Police records show 59-year-old Aaron Cole was released from the CCDCenter on a $3,000 bail on February 24. He had been arrested on assault and carrying concealed weapon charges for an incident that happened on February 16.

An arrest report said LVMPD received a call that a man pulled out a knife on a Keolis bus while it was pulled over near Valley View and Twain and was threatening passengers.

When officers arrived, they found three knives on Cole including sheaths on his left arm and left ankle.

The report states Cold told officers that someone came at him and he was trying to protect himself. He said the person lunged at him so he pulled out a knife saying he didn't want to use it but he would if he had to.

He told officers that he had gotten out of prison five years ago after doing over 26 years of time. Cole said it was for meth possession but Texas court records from Montgomery County show he has previously been convicted of attempted murder. The charges were filed against him on November 3, 1994 and he was convicted on February 17, 1995.

Cole is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.