Arrest report shows RTC bus murder suspect was let on bus, despite 'expired ticket'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A newly-obtained arrest report for the suspect accused of stabbing a man to death inside an RTC bus on Sunday is shedding more light on the incident.

According to the report, an RTC bus driver told Metro police officers that Cole entered the bus at a stop near Pecos and West Flamingo. He told officers Cole had an expired bus ticket and was being "a bit argumentative."

Due to the backlog of added stops that day because of the Rock N' Roll Marathon, the bus driver told police that he decided to let Cole on the bus, according to the report.

The driver told officers he could see through his rearview mirror that Cole and passenger Dominque Lucas were arguing, but wasn’t sure what it was over.

When the bus was heading North of South Paradise, the arrest report says Lucas ran to the front of the bus and asked the driver to let Cole off the bus because Cole was allegedly threatening to kill him.

The bus driver then reportedly used the duress button to notify dispatch of an emergency. This is when Cole ran to the front of the bus and repeatedly stabbed Lucas, the report says.

RTC dispatch advised the driver to pull over in a safe spot. The driver stopped in front of the Mardi Gras Hotel on the 3500 block of Paradise Road.

The report reveals this is when the driver called 911 and told the remaining passengers to get off the bus for safety.

Aaron Cole appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday morning after refusing to attend a preliminary hearing on Monday, following his arrest. He is currently facing a charge of open murder and is being represented by a public defender.

The judge ordered Cole to remain in custody at Clark County Detention Center without bail.

A previous arrest report shows Cole was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on February 16 for pulling a knife and threatening another passenger on a Keolis transit bus.

Cole also has prior arrests in the state of Texas where he was convicted of attempted murder.