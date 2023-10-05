Arrest warrant: Couple laughing over flatulence leads to RTC bus shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing charges after shooting at a couple on an RTC bus because he allegedly thought they were laughing at him.

According to an arrest warrant, this happened on May 3 at 2:27 p.m. near Bonanza Road and Poppy Lane.

The warrant states a man and his girlfriend got on the bus after eating a sushi and were on their way to pick up their six-year-old daughter. The man told officers he "could smell a fart" during the bus ride and was about to ask who did. However, before he could ask, he found out it was his girlfriend. That's when he said the couple started laughing.

Video surveillance showed 25-year-old Dominic Johnson "looking irritated" and "looking at them while he scratched his head".

At least four witnesses told police that's when Johnson stood up and shot the man multiple times with a handgun. According to the arrest warrant, the man had one gunshot wound to the right hand, a second gunshot wound to the stomach, which caused damage to the intestines and led to emergency surgery, and a third gunshot, which fractured the man's leg.

Johnson then got off the bus and ran away while allegedly yelling "I don't even bang. I don't even bang." Video surveillance showed Johnson run towards 729 Lilly Lane, which is where officers said Johnson's mother lived. Johnson was identified as the suspect in the shooting after officers matched physical descriptions and video surveillance with photos from Johnson's Facebook profile and evidence found at his mother's apartment, which included ammunition, a handgun, and a T-shirt that matched the one the shooter was wearing.

Police said while checking records, investigators discovered Johnson is a convicted felon after previously being charged with grand larceny of a firearm. Records also showed Johnson didn't have a valid concealed carry permit.

Clark County Detention Center records show Johnson was booked on Sunday.

Johnson is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, battery with use of a deadly weapon, discharging a gun in a prohibited area, possessing a gun as a prohibited person, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He's scheduled to be in court on Oct. 17.