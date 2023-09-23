Watch Now
Fight ends with fatal stabbing on RTC bus in Henderson, police say

One person is dead after a fight on an RTC bus in Henderson resulted in a fatal stabbing, the city's police department stated on Friday night.
Posted at 9:52 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 00:55:23-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One person is dead after a stabbing on a public bus in Henderson on Friday evening, the city's police department confirms.

The stabbing was reported at approximately 7 p.m. on a Regional Transportation Commission bus traveling in the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway near Water Street, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police say "multiple people were involved in a fight" on the bus and one person was stabbed.

First responders arriving at the scene attempted lifesaving measures, police said, "however, the victim succumbed to his injuries."

The person involved in the stabbing remained at the scene and was said to be cooperating with investigations.

"This is an ongoing investigation with no further details to provide," police stated.

