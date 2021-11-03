Raider Nation reacts to Ruggs fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders Black Hole vice president Johnny Vizco sat in the chapters Las Vegas office, stunned by the news that wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal car crash early this morning.

He came away with a few minor injuries but the person he crashed into died.

"It’s a tragedy. It’s unfortunate. As a fan our first inclination I think would be to think selfishly. What’s this going to do to the season. What’s this going to do to the player, etc. We have to resist thinking that and look more at the human aspect of it," said Vizco.

Raiders fans took to social media to express their thoughts, both on the accident and on the future of the season.

"My heart goes out to the family. My heart goes out to the team and everyone that is affected by this. It’s a punch in the gut for raider nation but this team is built through adversity and for adversity. I know they’ll be fine on Sunday," says Vizco.

Raiders fans hail from across the globe with black hole chapters in Australia, Germany and Mexico. Allegiant Stadium visitors that had not heard the news yet were appalled.

Ines, a longtime fan from Mexico visiting the raider image expressed: "They need to show respect for the family. They should put out a message to the family and say they are deeply sorry. At least do something because this is a huge problem. We need to be more conscious of this topic from alcohol to drugs. This is horrible."

I talked to a lot of raiders fans today and they didn't even want to talk about the news. You could feel the disappointment in the air. We shall see how raider nation comes together this Sunday.