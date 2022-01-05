Watch
President Joe Biden expected to attend Las Vegas service for late Sen. Harry Reid

Posted at 4:39 PM, Jan 04, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden is expected in Las Vegas Saturday to attend a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died last week from pancreatic cancer.

Organizers of the memorial service at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts confirmed the president is expected to attend.

Reid was the Silver State's longest-serving senator. He and the president worked closely with each other for two decades in the Senate and for the eight years Biden was vice president under the Obama administration.

Biden previously issued a statement on Reid's passing in which he called the former senator one of "the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history," "a dear friend," and "a giant of our history."

More details about the planned memorial service are expected to be released in the coming days. Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said previously.

