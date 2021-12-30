Memorial service scheduled for Harry Reid in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A memorial service honoring former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will take place next month.

Reid's service is scheduled for Jan. 8 at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, with the event starting at 11 a.m.

The event will be livestreamed and shared on 13 Action News. It will also include family, friends and colleagues of the former senator.

Representatives handling the service say invited guests and ticket information will be released at a later date with tickets being distributed through Reid’s office and not the Smith Center.

The Smith Center box office will not be taking further information about ticket requests or the service, according to an event news release.

Reid, Nevada's longest-serving senator, died at the age of 82 on Tuesday after battling pancreatic cancer.