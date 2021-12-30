Watch
Local News

Actions

Memorial service scheduled for Harry Reid in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an interview in Las Vegas. Reid said if Democrats win the presidency and the Senate, Joe Biden should take “no more than three weeks” to test bipartisanship before ending the filibuster so they can pass bills over Republican obstruction. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
HARRY REID
Posted at 1:19 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 16:30:29-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A memorial service honoring former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid will take place next month.

Reid's service is scheduled for Jan. 8 at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas, with the event starting at 11 a.m.

PREVIOUS: Harry Reid, Nevada's longest-serving senator, dead at 82

The event will be livestreamed and shared on 13 Action News. It will also include family, friends and colleagues of the former senator.

Representatives handling the service say invited guests and ticket information will be released at a later date with tickets being distributed through Reid’s office and not the Smith Center.

The Smith Center box office will not be taking further information about ticket requests or the service, according to an event news release.

Reid, Nevada's longest-serving senator, died at the age of 82 on Tuesday after battling pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH