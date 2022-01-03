Late Sen. Harry Reid to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid, the former Senate Majority Leader who represented Nevada for decades, will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week.

Reid died Tuesday after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer, his wife Landra said.

Ceremonies honoring Reid will take place on Jan. 12, the Associated Press reports, and attendance will be limited to invited guests only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

On January 12th, Senator Harry Reid will lie in state in the United States Capitol Rotunda. It will be an honor to pay tribute to him in the Capitol next week. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 3, 2022

Reid was the Silver State's longest-serving senator, taking office in 1986 and leaving the Senate in 2017 after announcing he would not run for reelection. Throughout his tenure, Reid earned political clout that pushed him to the most powerful seat in the Senate and garnered influence with presidents and congressional colleagues.

Born in Searchlight in 1939, Reid was remembered as a tenacious politician who never forgot where he came from.

"I’ve had the honor of serving with some of the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history. Harry Reid was one of them. And for Harry, it wasn’t about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right for the people," President Joe Biden stated following the former senator's death.

A memorial service for the late senator is scheduled to be held at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts at 11 a.m. on Jan. 8.

