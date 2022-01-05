President Joe Biden, Barack Obama to speak at Sen. Harry Reid's memorial service in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas memorial service honoring former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Jan. 8 will feature remarks by President Joe Biden, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy for Reid, according to a press release confirming the details.

The event will take place at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts and feature musical performances by Brandon Flowers of The Killers and singer-songwriter Carole King, in addition to remarks by family and friends.

13 Action News will livestream the event on Saturday. Make sure to visit ktnv.com or download the KTNV app to watch.

Elder M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will deliver a message of faith on behalf of the family and the church Reid and his wife belonged to for over 60 years.

“We are honored to have such a distinguished group paying tribute to Harry’s life and accomplishments,” Landra Reid said. “These are not only some of the most consequential leaders of our time – they are also some of Harry’s best friends. Harry and our family have always had such love and admiration for each of them and their families. Harry loved every minute of his decades working with these leaders and the incredible things they accomplished together."

“We’re touched to have two of Harry’s favorite artists joining us as well – Brandon Flowers and Carole King," she added. "Our family is eternally grateful for Brandon and everything he’s done for Harry and us over the years. And the thought of having Carole King performing in Harry’s honor is a tribute that’s truly beyond words. We can’t thank everyone enough for joining us to commemorate Harry's legacy.”

Guests must be invited to attend in person.

