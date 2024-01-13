Preparations are underway across Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on!

As of Friday, Super Bowl LVIII is officially 30 days away. With The Big Game getting even closer, you've probably spotted more ads popping up, a stage being set up for TV broadcasts on the Bellagio Fountains, and even transformations in Allegiant Stadium parking lots.

Meantime, the host committee is working behind-the-scenes for the thousands of people coming here for the Super Bowl.

"I am sure this office is pretty busy right now. Are you pretty busy," I asked Ryan Smolen, who is a UNLV student and intern with the Super Bowl host committee.

"Yeah. The last 30 days, we will get ready. Our big thing is the media center," he replied. "I definitely think [we're] a little bit anxious now that we are in playoffs."

The committee is working around the clock.

"We are pencils down on months, or years, worth of planning and starting to execute on a lot of those plans," committee president Sam Joffray told me. "We are boots on the ground with NFL staff, contractors, vendors. Things are starting to be executed, things that we planned."

He said crews started creating the Super Bowl Campus on Monday.

"That whole campus of the stadium is going to look unlike it has ever looked before."

The committee originally asked for 7,000 Super Bowl volunteers. However, they ended up with a lot more.

"That is really exciting, next week, when they go through that orientation, their training, and it is kind of a big pep rally," Joffray said.

Soon, you'll be able to spot Super Bowl logos and signs on the Strip.

"Once you get in the two-week window after the two teams are determined, it will really feel like Super Bowl and it will go by really fast."

The committee knows it's a one-of-a-kind event for Las Vegas and the NFL.

"It's an experience like no other," Smolen said.