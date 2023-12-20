NFL reveals sneak peek at Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII venues, events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley is getting ready to host Super Bowl LVIII. On Tuesday, National Football League officials announced traffic closures will start in January and also gave Clark County commissioners a sneak peek at the timeline and locations of events across the Las Vegas valley.

Here is a basic map of what the NFL is calling their "centers of gravity" for Super Bowl week.

National Football League

According to the NFL, the week starts with Opening Night, which is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium.

"This is designed specifically for the public, specifically for the residents of Las Vegas. We hold it on Monday night. For the first time in a long time, we're taking that to Allegiant Stadium," said John Barker, the NFL's Senior Vice President of Global Event Production and Operations. "What we want to be able to do that night is show the residents of Las Vegas their stadium as it prepares for Super Bowl. What's unique about this event is it's the first time the teams do a media availability and it's the only time the teams are together before game day. Halfway through the event, both teams will be on stage together doing interviews."

Barker said they're expecting about 20,000 people to show up for that event. Tickets are $30 and are on sale now.

National Football League

The Super Bowl LVIII experience at Mandalay Bay will open to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

"If the NFL had a theme park, this would be it," Barker said. "It is 500,000 square feet of photo opportunities, interactive games, player appearances, and exhibits, all designed for fans young and old. On Wednesday, we've discounted tickets for local residents to make sure they're able to come before fans arrive on Thursday."

Tickets are on sale now and start at $25. Barker said if you put in the code "RAIDERS", local fans can get an additional 50% tickets. He added that kids 12 and under will be able to get in for free without a ticket.

National Football League

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is scheduled to hold a press conference and the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is scheduled to be held at Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino.

The NFL House, which is their drop-in hospitality area, opens on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Brooklyn Bowl. There will also be a press conference with more information on the Apple Music Halftime Show. That night, the NFL will host NFL Honors awards show at Resorts World.

They will host a Friday Night Party on Friday, Feb. 9 at the Wynn and Taste of the NFL is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center.

National Football League

The NFL also released renderings of designs that fans will see go up across the valley over the next couple of months.

National Football League

National Football League

Barker said the NFL also has several community events scheduled for Super Bowl LVIII week. That includes a visit to Nellis Air Force Base, PLAY 60 Kids Day, a Pride Flag Football Clinic, Unsung Heroes Celebration, and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Community day, where every team's nominee for the award will meet with local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Barker said NFL officials have planted more than 3,000 new trees during 14 different events across the valley. You can see some of those details below.



Phoenix Golden Shovel Pass - Planted 57 trees

Las Vegas Golden Shovel Pass - Planted 58 trees

Warm Springs Natural Area - Restored two acres of habitat

Hospice Healing Garden - Planted fruit tees

Obodo Collective Urban Farm - Built a garden and planted fruit trees

Springs Preserve - Supporting the creation of a Ethnobotanical Garden

Aliante Nature Discovery Park - Created pollinator garden

Silver Mesa Recreation Center - Planted 32 trees

Clark County Wetlands Nature Play Corner - Planted 58 trees and plants

Las Vegas Indian Center - Revitalized campus

Cesar Chavez Park - Neighborhood tree giveaway and tree planting

Sunrise Mountain High School - Removed turf and converted is to Xeriscape

All American Park - Planted 100 trees

Commissioners thanked NFL officials for their due diligence and said they look forward to the Super Bowl coming to town.

"I feel like this is an event that not only can we be proud of but it's truly been about our community and it needs to be the model for so many others," said commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick. "Going in, regionally, across our valley, this is really about community benefits. I don't have one constituent that is not excited. I don't have one constituent that feels like their side of town got left out."

"What we've discovered is the NFL is an incredibly organized and structured and purposeful organization that has come to the community in a way and worked with the community in a way that we can all be proud of," commissioner Jim Gibson said. "In the end, what has been most important for us is we've gotten in the trenches together. It hasn't been easy. There has been disagreement but we've worked out way through it. We're excited to finish what we started. We will do that. We will do that well."