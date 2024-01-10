How NDOT aims to ease Super Bowl LVIII traffic for locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preparations for Super Bowl LVIII are underway and closures are beginning, so we went to NDOT to find out how they are working to minimize congestion on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue.

Daniel Convertino owns Benztek Auto Repair just a few blocks away from Allegiant Stadium. He says he's happy the big game is coming to town.

"I am happy that it is here...it is going to pump money into the economy," he said, noting that these events also cause traffic problems. "Taylor Swift, or other big names here...it does play havoc."

Soon, some partial and full road closures in the area will be starting. This week, Allegiant Stadium Way and Al Davis Way are closed and will be until the Super Bowl on February 11. Meanwhile, a list of closures will take place between now and the game including Dean Martin Drive where Convertino's business is located.

We asked Justin Hopkins from NDOT how they are working to make traffic run smoother for locals.

"There is no other way coming in other than Dean Martin Drive...we are going to be making some traffic control changes for the Super Bowl. It is our goal to free up enough space and take down as many restrictions as possible," said Hopkins.

He says the goal is to open the Harmon exit built on I-15 as well.

"The north half of the Tropicana bridge will be completed before the Super Bowl, we will have traffic flowing both east and west on both the new bridge and the old bridge," Hopkins continued.

While closures on Dean Martin may impact Convertino's business, he says he will try and plan ahead...or maybe try and be somewhere else.

"I may go on vacation or go fishing, I don't know."

With the Super Bowl just about 30 days out, we will keep you updated all along the way on any closures.