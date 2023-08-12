Volunteers begin training for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on for Super Bowl LVIII happening right here in Las Vegas.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee held its first orientation for nearly 200 Team LV volunteer program leads, also known as coaches.

During the orientation, the coaches got together to receive an introduction to the Team LV program, as well as begin training.

“It was such an opportunity of a lifetime. I mean, there was no way I could pass that up,” said Mary Bell, who was selected as a Team LV volunteer program lead. “I mean, we get to see how this actually gets put together and how things run in the background.”

The coaches and their teams will help with making sure the Super Bowl and all of the events leading up to it, run as seamlessly as possible.

“They’re going to be the cheerleaders for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. It’s a really unique experience,” said Trevor Bobb, senior vice president of volunteer operations.

Bobb said teams of volunteers will be positioned in all corners of the valley from the airport, to downtown Las Vegas, the Strip, and of course, Allegiant stadium to give Super Bowl information to locals and visitors alike.

Initially, the Super Bowl host committee announced they were searching for 7,000 volunteers to help out with all of the events. The number of volunteers needed was then bumped up to 10,000 and Bobb says even more are welcome.

To register to volunteer for Super Bowl LVIII, click here.