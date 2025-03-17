LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When COVID-19 first arrived in our community five years ago, you may remember all the preventative measures that were needed to try and get a handle on the viral spread.

"There was basically panic from everybody. Nobody knew what was going on, " said Andrew Lugavere, who was living in Los Angeles during the pandemic.

Post-pandemic: These are the COVID-19 changes we never reversed

But before there was a lockdown, there was a panic of uncertainty as millions scrambled to grocery stores, urgently stocking up on supplies — remember that toilet paper shortage? Most shelves were empty.

Right here at home and across the nation, official guidance urged all of us to wear masks, social distance and keep washing our hands.

Eventually, we needed to get in line for COVID tests and, eventually, vaccines.

“No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service."

Those were the words of former Gov. Steve Sisolak delivering an official mandate for Nevadans to wear face coverings while in public spaces. It was lifted nearly two years later in 2022.

What remains post-pandemic

Now, post-pandemic some of those protections still play a pivotal role in our lives.

Many of us still use curbside pick-up at grocery stores or contactless delivery for take-out — businesses had to get creative to survive COVID-19.

And Zoom is a common way we communicate both professionally and personally. Here at Channel 13, we often use it for our interviews.

I asked Las Vegas locals what were some of the changes implemented during the pandemic that they still use today.

“There’s really only one thing that I could really say that people are using, for protection, safety, hand sanitizer," local Kevin Smith said.

While many restaurants have returned to pre-pandemic services, there are some who still offer digital menus through scanning QR codes or even through apps.

“I go to restaurants a lot, so another thing that I noticed is the digital menus, which was to me very annoying because you had to download an app sometimes, or you had to use the phone. My phone sometimes was barely working at the time so like, just give me a paper menu, you know," Lugavere said.



And though not immediately apparent, the pandemic left some people feeling thankful.

“It brought me closer to my family. We did so many different things as a family that COVID was actually a net positive for us," Lugavere said.

