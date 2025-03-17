Healthcare workers remember the early days of COVID-19 pandemic as it spread through Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the world watched COVID-19 affect cities around the world, it was no different once the virus reached Las Vegas. Southern Nevada healthcare workers and first responders found themselves on the frontlines of an unprecedented, deadly outbreak.

We're hearing the stories of those people who remember grappling with COVID-19 as it quickly became a pandemic.

Five years later: Healthcare workers describe working during COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Raj Amaser is an intensive pulmonologist who now owns his own practice, Las Vegas Intensive Pulmonary Specialists. But in 2020, he was working in two intensive care units in the hospital system here in the Valley. He described what those early days of the pandemic looked like.

"Between 2018 and 2020, I was working in two ICU hospitals, and it ranged from anything between, on a light day, 15 to 20. On a heavy day maybe 30, and that would be a crazy day," Amaser said. "To pandemic days were 50, 60. It was just a high volume because you’re always on the go."

West Henderson Hospital CEO Chris Loftus was the CEO of Desert Springs Hospital in March of 2020 when news of the first presumptive case of the COVID-19 virus was reported in Nevada.

"Right around that time every year, our company does a healthcare conference, so I had just flown to Philadelphia," Loftus said. "Within the first five minutes of our very first presentation...all the phones suddenly go 'bing bing bing!' And it says, 'first identified COVID patient at Desert Springs Hospital. Outside of the VA, in terms of the public hospitals, Desert Springs had the first COVID patient."

Southern Nevada Health District Communicable Disease Manager Kimberly Franich said that the district was aware of the spread of the disease overseas and had been planning and communicating should it ultimately reach Las Vegas.

"We felt confident, but we were quickly surprised about how fast it really took hold in our community locally. I think the reality of having that first positive person and having a person be really very severely ill, it’s a scary thought," Franich said. "Even though we work with infectious disease and communicable disease all the time, it’s easy to think, you know, ‘It’s here, this is real.’"

From when the first presumptive case of COVID-19 reached the Valley, Southern Nevada saw an explosion of cases, with Clark County spiking by the thousands in the weeks after.

"Many of our facilities had over 100 COVID patients," Loftus said. "You saw lots of different emotions as you went through it."

Our healthcare workers found themselves working around the clock to save lives, contain the infection and protect the rest of us from exposure. As the weeks of fighting the virus dragged into months and years, it took a heavy toll on those on the frontlines both physically and emotionally.

"I had to change completely in my garage and run to the shower and then for a period of time isolate myself from my family. I had colleagues that slept in different rooms," Amaser said. "I remember many a case when patients were in the hospital and their loved ones couldn’t visit and they’re having to come up with creative ways to FaceTime. That's not human nature."

Five years later, Amaser, Loftus and Franich reflected on the lessons learned during that tumultuous pandemic.

"I think the biggest lesson learned for everyone was that 'we can do this, we can handle this,'" Loftus said. "You also saw this camaraderie of people really pulling together."

"Ultimately, what we knew then but what really came into play, is that public health is not successful without our community partners," Franich said. "We really partnered with everyone and everyone became a team."

The pandemic was also what led Amaser to open his own practice, which is now part of the Clark County Medical Society.

"I think everything that came with it has taught us a lot about relying on each other," Amaser said. "Getting through the struggles together, it only makes us stronger."

Franich added that, although the pandemic is over, the COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities. It's still important to wash your hands frequently, stay home when you're sick, and get vaccinated to protect our most vulnerable populations.

COVID-19 Five Years Later, Channel 13 is bringing you special coverage all day Monday as we explore the lasting impacts and lessons learned.