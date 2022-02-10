Mask mandate lifted: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak becomes latest to announce end date

NEVADA (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak says the statewide mask mandate in Nevada has come to an end as COVID-19 cases drop.

Effective immediately, masks will no longer be required inside public places, in most instances.

Masks are still mandated in airports, on planes on public buses and on school buses, he says.

He also clarified that while masks will not be mandated on the state level, he said employers and organizations may still set their own policies around masks.

For schools, Sisolak says local districts can come up with their own policies and that takes effect tomorrow. He says he wants to give staff and students who are in class right now a chance to go home and discuss the issue with their families before removing their masks today.

Shortly after his announcement, Clark County School district said that after the school day, masks will no longer be required on campuses. On school buses, however, the district echoed the governor's message and said they are still required. Read the full statement from CCSD here.

Masks and protective equipment requirements in facilities serving vulnerable populations, such as hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities, will be overseen at the direction of the Department of Health and Human Services, he says.

Sisolak made the announcement during a virtual press conference on Thursday, where he thanked frontline workers for keeping the community safe.

He joins a growing list of Democratic governors who announced plans to lift mandates this week as cases drop nationally including in California, Delaware, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island.

Nevada recorded our single highest day of new cases on Jan. 10 with 7,865 cases, he said. Now the state is averaging around 1,280 cases per day.

Meanwhile, the CDC recommends that everyone ages 2 and older should continue to wear a mask in indoor public settings.

More guidance is available from Nevada Health Response here and you can read the full directive here.

